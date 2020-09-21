Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $925,329.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 85,140 shares of company stock worth $3,442,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

