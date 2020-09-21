Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,907. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.