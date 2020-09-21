WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Gap Down to $13.94

Shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $13.11. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

