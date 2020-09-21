WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $38.65

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $36.22. WPP shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 2,294.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 13.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in WPP by 253.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 24.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

