Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE WOR opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.