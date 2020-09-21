Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Westrock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 121.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup raised their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.