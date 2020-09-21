West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. West High Yield WHY Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

West High Yield WHY Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

