Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waterstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.24. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

