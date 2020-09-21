Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.83 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $31.83 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006254 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.