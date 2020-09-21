Vidulum Achieves Market Cap of $127,123.05 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $127,123.05 and approximately $14,445.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

