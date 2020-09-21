VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Capitalization Reaches $438,354.57

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $438,354.57 and approximately $959.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00408014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,604.28 or 1.01701116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,909,638 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.