VeriME Reaches Market Cap of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.04289764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00056195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

