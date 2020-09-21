Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU.AX) (VEU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.40 on October 20th

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU.AX) (ASX:VEU) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.399 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.37.

