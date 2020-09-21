ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

KRC stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,442,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

