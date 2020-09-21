v.systems Trading Down 17.7% This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $41.35 million and $1.78 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,008,296,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,437,578 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

