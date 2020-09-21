V-ID Market Cap Reaches $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.43 or 0.04255790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00056102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

