Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,232. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 459.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.