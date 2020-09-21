Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.15. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 8,448 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

