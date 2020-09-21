Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.15. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 8,448 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

About Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

