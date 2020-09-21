United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $22.56 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.50.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.