United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $26.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Fire Group traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

UFCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

