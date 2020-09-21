Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.02. Unico American shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.08.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

