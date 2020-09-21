Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $38.33 million and $641,128.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,417.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02049225 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00709805 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

