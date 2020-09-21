UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 82,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,187. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in UDR by 234.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 52.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth $1,111,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

