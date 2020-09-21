UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INFORMA PLC/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

