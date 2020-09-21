Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 86,600 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KB Home by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KB Home by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 155,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KB Home by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of KBH opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

