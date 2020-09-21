Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,700 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waters by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 52.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $195.47 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.