Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 253,000 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of Werner Enterprises worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after buying an additional 252,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.