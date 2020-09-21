Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,194,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 1,185,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after buying an additional 1,001,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.