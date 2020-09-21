Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of MTG opened at $9.34 on Monday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.