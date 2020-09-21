Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $15.11 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,802,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

