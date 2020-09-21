Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Davita worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Davita by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $87.32 on Monday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

