Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Performance Food Group worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,842 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 207,919 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,857 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

