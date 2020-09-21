Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 8,300 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTX opened at $161.09 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

