Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 52,400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 16.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $221.01 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.69.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

