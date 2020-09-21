Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 46,300 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ameren worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 274.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

AEE opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

