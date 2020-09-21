Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.89

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.89 and last traded at $86.34, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

