TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTMI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,535. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.