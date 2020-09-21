TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTMI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.
NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,535. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.
In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
