TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

