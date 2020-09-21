TrueChain (TRUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.13 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.03 million and $4.13 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.55 or 0.04321672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009618 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00056265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.