Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get Trivago alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.