Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded at Alembic Global Advisors

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

TSE stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 18,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,073. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

