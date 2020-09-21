Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00084665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.01390560 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00192776 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

