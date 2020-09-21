Transcodium (TNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,604.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $71,654.34 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00221921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01416550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00192823 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

