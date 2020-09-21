TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TransAlta by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

