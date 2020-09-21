TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.90. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 736 shares.

TACT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

