Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,349 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the average daily volume of 186 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Arch Coal stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.79. 5,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,346. The company has a market cap of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

