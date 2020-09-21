Traders Buy High Volume of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,329 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average daily volume of 346 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 297,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,696. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

