Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

