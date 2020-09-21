Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 2,080,654 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.